Credit for music scores remains a jarring note in Bollywood2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:08 AM IST
While composers and lyricists are granted rights under the Copyright Act, legal experts point out that labels often manage specific agreements where they remain sole owners of the work in question
New Delhi: A recent social media uproar against audio streaming platforms that did not credit music composer duo Nadeem Shravan for old T-Series productions such as Aashiqui and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin has brought to light Bollywood’s mixed track record in this respect.