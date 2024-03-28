Crew advance booking Day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu starrer movie collects ₹70.18 lakh

‘Crew’, the movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon has earned ₹70.18 lakh in advance booking for day 1, according to a report by Sacnilk.com. The film will be released in theatres on Friday (March 29). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Across India 30,209 tickets of the movie have been sold for Friday in advance booking, said the report.

About 'Crew' The upcoming film seems to be a heist thriller. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the movie also stars Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma.

The Rajesh Krishnan-directed Crew is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of “bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs.

The movie has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after their 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. It also featured Kareena, alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Ahead of Crew’s release, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have been sharing many behind-the-scenes pictures of their bonhomie on social media.

On Thursday, Kareena took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video, giving a glimpse of her enjoyable time on the sets of ‘Crew’.

The video shows 'The Jab We Met' actress having fun with her co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, shooting her role as an air hostess, and preparing for her various looks, offering insight into her journey on set.

She captioned the post, “We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened... with the best CREW ever."

Earlier, the film was slated to be released on March 22, but the makers decided to push the film’s release to March 29.

(With inputs from agencies)

