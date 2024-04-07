Crew box office collection Day 9: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer enters ₹100 crore-club
Bollywood movie 'Crew'—starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon—maker Balaji Motion Pictures said the heist comedy has entered into the club of ₹100 crore as the film has earned ₹104.08 crore cumulative worldwide in gross box office collection (GBOC) within nine days of its release
Bollywood movie 'Crew'—starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon—maker Balaji Motion Pictures on Sunday said the heist comedy has entered into the exclusive club of ₹100 crore as the film has earned ₹104.08 crore cumulative worldwide in gross box office collection (GBOC) within nine days of its release.