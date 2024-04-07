Bollywood movie 'Crew'—starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon—maker Balaji Motion Pictures said the heist comedy has entered into the club of ₹ 100 crore as the film has earned ₹ 104.08 crore cumulative worldwide in gross box office collection (GBOC) within nine days of its release

Bollywood movie 'Crew'—starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon—maker Balaji Motion Pictures on Sunday said the heist comedy has entered into the exclusive club of ₹100 crore as the film has earned ₹104.08 crore cumulative worldwide in gross box office collection (GBOC) within nine days of its release.

The heist comedy amassed ₹57.15 crore net during its 9-day run in theatres, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk estimates. ‘Crew’ recorded a 40% surge in collection on Day 9 as it minted ₹5.25 crore net. On Friday (2nd Friday), the movie earned ₹3.75 crore net at the box office.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its page.

"That's how we roll. Flying into the 100 crore club with our Crew! #CrewInCinemasNow #Tabu #KareenaKapoorKhan @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @KapilSharmaK9," the post read, stating that the movie's total worldwide gross collection stood at ₹104.08 crore.

The film grossed ₹20.07 crore globally on its opening day at the box office and by the second Saturday (April 6), the total collection was ₹94.58 crore. It added ₹9.5 crore for the ninth-day figures.

The heist comedy film minted ₹20.25 crore net during its first weekend while it raked in ₹9.25 crore net on its opening day, March 29. The Rajesh Krishnan-helmed film minted ₹43.75 crore net during its first week.

The film's star cast also includes Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also feature in the film in pivotal roles. The Crew is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

"Crew" revolves around three air hostesses -- played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti -- who embark on a journey to pursue their dreams but find themselves caught up in unexpected misfortunes.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stated, #Crew emerges a HIT… Biz shoots up on [second] Sat, a strong number on Sun will help it cross ₹ 60 cr mark… The Sat jump is *without* #Buy1Get1 free ticket incentive, a clear indicator that it has found acceptance from its target audience.

[Week 2] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 56.79 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice

#Crew faces #BMCM and #Maidaan on Wed [10 April]… It ought to have prominent showcasing at urban centres mainly, since its *lifetime biz* will be dependent on how much it accumulates in the face of competition."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X stated, " #Crew shows BIG JUMP on Saturday. Film will Cross ₹ 60 cr Mark today in India .

100 Cr Gross Worldwide Mark crossed in 9 days.

Day 1 - ₹ 10.28 Cr

Day 2 - ₹ 10.87 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 11.45 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 4.52 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 4 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 3.30 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 3.12 cr

Day 8 - ₹ 3.85 cr

Day 9 - ₹ 5.40 cr

Total - ₹ 56.79 cr nett

VERDICT- HIT

