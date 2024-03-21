Cricket spirits soar, but IPL's ad rates are flat
Summary
- While Star Sports and Jio, the broadcast and digital rights holder, respectively, were hoping for an increase in ad rates, media buyers confirm they haven't budged
Viewers are likely to remain glued to their screens as the immensely popular Indian Premier League kicks off today, but advertising trends are not matching that excitement, much like last year. Ad rates are flat and business is expected to remain gloomy across both television and digital platforms, according to experts. The only good news is that there is a new set of advertisers in the game this time.