Crime, romance and stories for kids: Audio is making it big on web

New Delhi: From true crime to tales for children, audio entertainment is finding new listeners in India, widening a segment that started off with music and podcasts years ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Low production costs and listeners seeking non-conversational programming are fuelling the rise, opening new horizons for platforms and scriptwriters, sound engineers and radio jockeys moonlighting as voice-over artistes. A big chunk of the new content is fiction up to 30 minutes long.

“Audio storytelling is an involved experience for listeners. We generally work to keep episodic content under 20-30 minutes per episode for the best listening experience and engagement, and each season of an episodic series is typically 8–10 episodes. This allows the listener to easily binge on a great series and ensures an engaging pace for a story," said Karen Appathurai Wiggins, vice-president and head of content, APAC, Audible, an online audio service owned by Amazon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Wiggins, fiction transports listeners to different worlds, and with audio, the experience can be made even more special through the power of sound and imagination. The platform has created Audible Originals such as Social Distancing by Chetan Bhagat, Suno Ramayana by Devdutt Pattanaik and Durga by Kevin Missal.

“Mythology, self-development, romance, and thrillers are among the most popular genres in our catalogue. We find that highly emotive genres—romance and thrillers—work incredibly well in fiction, because they’re innately transportive and captivating for listeners. There is also high demand for Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and regional language content," she added.

While podcasts are still seen as serving an English-speaking audience and the genre witnessed much surge during the pandemic, the non-English listener base appreciates non-conversational, long-format fiction far more, said Sreeraman Thiagarajan, chief executive officer of aawaz.com, a spoken-word network. Thiagarajan’s company believes in GEC (general entertainment channel) kind of content that can cater to the entire family and even saw success with a historical piece around Maharana Pratap; however, he was quick to add there is a vast audience base for adult-friendly content, too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Although there is value to podcasts in terms of conversations and knowledge-based content, they often lack the entertainment factor. The traditional podcasting industry has struggled with challenges, such as access to exclusive content, limited niche audiences and relying solely on ad-based monetization. Audio dramas and interactive fiction in the form of episodic storytelling provide a captivating way to share narratives. The immersive nature of audio fiction allows listeners to visualize and experience narratives in a way that is distinct from traditional written or visual storytelling," said Rohan Nayak, co-founder and CEO, Pocket FM, an audio series platform said.

According to a Pocket FM study released in December, 40% of the audience prefers episodes ranging from 5 to 15 minutes, while another 35% tend to lean towards slightly longer episodes of 15–30 minutes. Drama is the leading genre, capturing the attention of around 22% of listeners, followed by thriller at 21%, romance at 17%, science fiction at 12% and comedy at 11%.

To be sure, the cost-effective nature of audio content and the fact that it can be consumed on the go, is fuelling this surge. “Audio truly has the potential to be the superset medium of the social creator economy since it is the easiest creation medium with very low production effort and time required. Also, it is literacy and appearance agnostic and can therefore reach the deepest parts of India, allowing a whole new generation of creators to be added to the creator ecosystem," said Niyati Merchant, co-founder and chief operating officer at Arré, a content creation company that specializes in audio, text and short- and long-form videos. Arré operates Arré Voice, a women-first short audio social app and creates both long-format fiction and non-fiction audio series professionally through Arré studio in partnership with streaming and audio OTT platforms, such as Audible, JioSaavn, Kuku FM, Pocket FM, and Spotify, which distribute this content. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

