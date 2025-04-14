Missing shows of your interest on OTT apps? Cross-platforms engines can help
SummaryAs users juggle multiple streaming subscriptions, cross-platform recommendation engines are emerging as vital tools for content discovery. They offer personalized suggestions, improving user experience and addressing the challenge of finding relevant content across various platforms.
NEW DELHI : Consumers have subscribed to multiple streaming platforms, but often struggle to keep track of new releases, missing several shows that they may be interested in. In this backdrop, cross-platform recommendation engines are set to gain in popularity, as consumers demand a better search experience to find content across OTT apps.