New Delhi: Global anime brand Crunchyroll has announced that the streaming platform will be adding a new batch of series to its available AVoD (advertising-based video-on-demand) catalogue, including titles like Chainsaw Man, SPY x FAMILY, VINLAND SAGA, BLUELOCK, Lycoris Recoil, My Dress-Up Darling, and others.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independent joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment in US and Aniplex in Japan, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corp.

“It’s part of our service to fans when we can make popular titles more accessible. These titles will be part of the 1,000 hours of Crunchyroll’s library available free for fans as a way of sampling the world of anime, building new audiences, and growing the already passionate community," Crunchyroll’s chief content officer, Asa Suehira said in a statement.

Those who have signed up for a free user account with Crunchyroll will be able to watch all AVoD title offerings for free with ads, the company said. Additional titles already available in Crunchyroll’s AVoD library include Cowboy Bebop, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Horimiya, One Piece, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul, and others.

These titles are available in Crunchyroll’s English-speaking territories of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Titles in other territories may vary, the company said.

Crunchyroll sees India as the second largest anime market in the world after the US and expects 60% of the global growth in the next few years in the category to come from the country. The company is available as a D2C (direct-to-consumer) service across the web and app with both paid subscriptions as well as free, ad-led tiers. Currently, it has 500 shows and 3,800 hours of content for Indian audiences and is planning to add about 20-30 shows globally every quarter.