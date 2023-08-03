Crunchyroll adds new titles to AVoD slate2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Crunchyroll, LLC is an independent joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment in US and Aniplex in Japan, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corp.
New Delhi: Global anime brand Crunchyroll has announced that the streaming platform will be adding a new batch of series to its available AVoD (advertising-based video-on-demand) catalogue, including titles like Chainsaw Man, SPY x FAMILY, VINLAND SAGA, BLUELOCK, Lycoris Recoil, My Dress-Up Darling, and others.
