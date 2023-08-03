Crunchyroll adds new titles to AVoD slate

Crunchyroll sees India as the second largest anime market in the world after the US and expects 60% of the global growth in the next few years in the category to come from the country. The company is available as a D2C (direct-to-consumer) service across the web and app with both paid subscriptions as well as free, ad-led tiers. Currently, it has 500 shows and 3,800 hours of content for Indian audiences and is planning to add about 20-30 shows globally every quarter.

