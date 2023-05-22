Global anime brand, Crunchyroll, has unveiled its plans to provide Hindi language support for viewers in India, allowing them to access the application on Android and iOS mobile devices. Crunchyroll, LLC, an independent joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment in the US and Aniplex in Japan, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation, made this announcement.

Recognizing the growing popularity of anime among Indian audiences, Crunchyroll aims to cater to this important market. The company stated that by tailoring the user interface to the Indian audience, fans will have enhanced accessibility to their favourite series. According to a company statement, the localized experience was introduced on iOS mobile devices earlier this month, with Android support launching on Monday. Additionally, the web version is expected to be available soon. The full rollout of the Hindi user interface on Android is anticipated to be completed by the end of this week.

Within the Crunchyroll application, Indian fans will have access to series including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc and MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES, alongside various music videos and concerts.

Now localized in Hindi, Indian anime fans can watch new and existing Hindi dubs including Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage and the upcoming dub for The Ancient Magus‘ Bride Season 2, explore different genres and find current simulcasts and popular anime titles. Moreover, personalised recommendations based on viewing history are provided, and premium members can opt for offline viewing, allowing them to watch their preferred series while on the move.

Viewers in India can try Crunchyroll free for 14 days by visiting the website or by downloading the application. The paid subscription plans start at ₹79 per month.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms including all gaming consoles. It serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectables, and manga publishing.