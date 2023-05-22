Crunchyroll launches Hindi user interface for India1 min read 22 May 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.
Global anime brand, Crunchyroll, has unveiled its plans to provide Hindi language support for viewers in India, allowing them to access the application on Android and iOS mobile devices. Crunchyroll, LLC, an independent joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment in the US and Aniplex in Japan, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation, made this announcement.
