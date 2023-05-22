Home/ Industry / Media/  Crunchyroll launches Hindi user interface for India
Back

Global anime brand, Crunchyroll, has unveiled its plans to provide Hindi language support for viewers in India, allowing them to access the application on Android and iOS mobile devices. Crunchyroll, LLC, an independent joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment in the US and Aniplex in Japan, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation, made this announcement.

Recognizing the growing popularity of anime among Indian audiences, Crunchyroll aims to cater to this important market. The company stated that by tailoring the user interface to the Indian audience, fans will have enhanced accessibility to their favourite series. According to a company statement, the localized experience was introduced on iOS mobile devices earlier this month, with Android support launching on Monday. Additionally, the web version is expected to be available soon. The full rollout of the Hindi user interface on Android is anticipated to be completed by the end of this week.

Within the Crunchyroll application, Indian fans will have access to series including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc and MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES, alongside various music videos and concerts.

Now localized in Hindi, Indian anime fans can watch new and existing Hindi dubs including Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage and the upcoming dub for The Ancient Magus‘ Bride Season 2, explore different genres and find current simulcasts and popular anime titles. Moreover, personalised recommendations based on viewing history are provided, and premium members can opt for offline viewing, allowing them to watch their preferred series while on the move.

Viewers in India can try Crunchyroll free for 14 days by visiting the website or by downloading the application. The paid subscription plans start at 79 per month.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms including all gaming consoles. It serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectables, and manga publishing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 22 May 2023, 12:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout