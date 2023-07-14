Crunchyroll partners with Tiger Shroff to promote anime in India1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:41 PM IST
Partnering with Shroff, who has a wide mass appeal, will further elevate and evangelize the Crunchyroll anime brand, reaching fans across the region – from metropolitan cities to smaller villages and in-between, the company said in a statement.
Global anime brand Crunchyroll has partnered with actor Tiger Shroff in order to establish a deeper and authentic connection with the young anime community in the country.
