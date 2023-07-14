Crunchyroll partners with Tiger Shroff to promote anime in India

“We are excited to welcome Tiger Shroff to the Crunchyroll family. As deeply passionate fans, we all have a shared love and respect for anime – its characters, artistry, storylines and the profound connections it makes with audiences around the world. We are excited to partner with him to share these powerful stories and promote the anime experience with millions more across India and beyond as we make Crunchyroll the ultimate home for anime fans," Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll said in a statement.