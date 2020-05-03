Cultural spaces pivot quickly to retain audiences during lockdown

NEW DELHI: When Delhi’s Gallery Latitude decided to reinvent itself to adjust to the changes brought by the coronavirus, its founder-director Bhavna Kakar had a big challenge ahead of her: how to go digital overnight?

The need to pivot is not just restricted to galleries. At a time, when businesses, small and big, are struggling to make any sales, organisations that offer art and cultural events are trying every trick in the digital playbook to stay afloat. They are rising to the challenge of quickly adapting to the online stage to stay relevant to their patrons confined to home.

“It was challenging since we have never made online catalogues and art videos before," says Kakar, who worked with her team on long video calls to decide how their new offerings would look on the gallery’s website.

Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) started putting its past performances online around the time the Janata curfew was announced in March. When NCPA realized the lockdown would be extended, it began broadcasting one performance each from its Indian music, jazz and dance genres and the Symphony Orchestra India every week. The transition to the virtual stage wasn’t easy, though.

NCPA’s chair Khushroo Suntook explains, “Since the auditorium experience is different from watching a performance online, the challenge was to make the material broadcast-friendly without compromising on quality." The centre’s technical team had to edit the performances to make the virtual experience engaging and seamless. “We added commentary and subtitles, wherever necessary," says Suntook.

Like NCPA, Bengaluru’s Bangalore International Centre (BIC) always had plans to go big digitally, but never found the time do it. “We had made impromptu plans to start a podcast series in March. But with so much to do, arranging over 250 shows last year, we never had time," confesses BIC’s director V. Ravichandar. But you have to innovate when the time calls for it. “We planned on the fly and in seven days we were live with our podcast."

The production, of course, was not easy, especially in a lockdown. Participants recorded their part of the podcast script on their phones while at home and sent them to the production team, which put it together on their computer. The first podcast episode of BIC Talks released on 26 March, featured Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chief of pharma company Biocon, talking about tackling covid-19.

Rohini S., a publishing associate with Tara Books in Chennai, was always aware of the challenges of using online space and so she’d refrained from taking her puppet-making workshops for children online—until the lockdown. “You have to change with times. There is more interaction in offline formats; I can see what children are making. In an online format, it feels more like a performance," says Rohini.

There are some upsides too. Rohini realized many of her new viewers online are people in their late 20s, perhaps looking for a way to break the monotony of being stuck in their houses. Soon, some schoolteachers reached out to her to conduct more workshops.

Bengaluru-based Rohini Kejriwal, 29 who curates poems and art on her website Alipore Post, also had a few takeaways when she collaborated with artists across the globe for an event last month. Handling a 14-hour event by herself meant she had to coordinate with everyone. “My fear was that Instagram would block my account because so many were using my account and password. I had all my devices around me—laptop, iPad, phones—just to verify that no one was hacking my account," she says. Going forward, she believes asking for help and delegating work would make it smoother.

"There are challenges in each medium, but the lockdown has ramped up the pace for most of us. If not for this, we wouldn't have aggressively worked on going online. We are learning through this," adds Kakar.

