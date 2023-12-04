Cyclone Michaung, Chennai rains have delayed his ‘ED Day’, says Prakash Raj

Last week, the federal enforcement agency summoned the actor for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged ₹100-crore ponzi and fraud case against Tiruchirapalli-based Pranav Jewellers. Also Read | Cyclone Michaung LIVE: 5 killed in Chennai amid heavy rains, IMD issues alert The national award-winner actor took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a screenshot of the Chennai airport's tweet informing that the airfield would be closed for departure and arrival till 9 am on Tuesday owing to the adverse conditions caused by Cyclone Michaung and the Chennai rains. He wrote in the caption, “Sad news to dear #panauti and #Bhakts. Tomorrow is my ED day. But #chennairains #CycloneMichaung is playing Spoil Sport. You may have to wait. Please (namaste emojis) stay tuned for updates. #justasking."

What's the case?

The summons followed a probe against Pranav Jewellers, a partnership firm, whom the ED had raided on November 20 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash of ₹23.70 lakh and some gold jewellery.

Prakash, 58, a National Award-winning actor, has been a brand ambassador of this company. He has been asked to depose before the federal agency in Chennai in the first week of December.

The ED has indicated that Prakash Raj's summoning is part of the broader investigation into the alleged bogus gold investment scheme floated by Pranav Jewellers. The ED wants to record his statement and understand some purported payments made by the company to the Bengaluru-based actor-politician and some other financial transactions, PTI reported citing sources.

The ED case stems from an FIR of the Tamil Nadu Police Economic Offences Wing. According to the police complaint, the Pranav Jewellers collected ₹ 100 crore from the public under the guise of a gold investment scheme that promised high returns. However, the company not only failed to fulfil its commitment but also didn't return the invested money to the investors, leaving them in the lurch, the federal agency said in a statement.

"Pranav Jewellers failed to return the amount to such investors and the firm (Pranav Jewellers) and other connected persons cheated the public by diverting public funds to shell entities/entry providers under the garb of purchase of bullion/gold ornaments," the ED statement read.

