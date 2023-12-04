comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 04 2023 15:47:26
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 212.9 1.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,421 1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.65 3.99%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,609.05 3.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.95 0.77%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Cyclone Michaung, Chennai rains have delayed his ‘ED Day’, says Prakash Raj
Back Back

Cyclone Michaung, Chennai rains have delayed his ‘ED Day’, says Prakash Raj

 Livemint

Prakash Raj, famous actor, film director and producer, Monday said his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case may get delayed due to the suspension of operations at Chennai airport because of Cyclone Michaung.

Prakash Raj, national award-winner actor Premium
Prakash Raj, national award-winner actor

Prakash Raj, famous actor, film director and producer, Monday said his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case may get delayed due to the suspension of operations at Chennai airport because of Cyclone Michaung.

Last week, the federal enforcement agency summoned the actor for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged 100-crore ponzi and fraud case against Tiruchirapalli-based Pranav Jewellers.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung LIVE: 5 killed in Chennai amid heavy rains, IMD issues alert

The national award-winner actor took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a screenshot of the Chennai airport's tweet informing that the airfield would be closed for departure and arrival till 9 am on Tuesday owing to the adverse conditions caused by Cyclone Michaung and the Chennai rains.

He wrote in the caption, “Sad news to dear #panauti and #Bhakts. Tomorrow is my ED day. But #chennairains #CycloneMichaung is playing Spoil Sport. You may have to wait. Please (namaste emojis) stay tuned for updates. #justasking."

What's the case?

The summons followed a probe against Pranav Jewellers, a partnership firm, whom the ED had raided on November 20 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash of 23.70 lakh and some gold jewellery.

Also Read | Prakash Raj calls Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon 'proud moment' after social media criticism

Prakash, 58, a National Award-winning actor, has been a brand ambassador of this company. He has been asked to depose before the federal agency in Chennai in the first week of December.

The ED has indicated that Prakash Raj's summoning is part of the broader investigation into the alleged bogus gold investment scheme floated by Pranav Jewellers. The ED wants to record his statement and understand some purported payments made by the company to the Bengaluru-based actor-politician and some other financial transactions, PTI reported citing sources.

Also Read | Byju Raveendran pledges homes to raise funds for staff salaries

The ED case stems from an FIR of the Tamil Nadu Police Economic Offences Wing. According to the police complaint, the Pranav Jewellers collected 100 crore from the public under the guise of a gold investment scheme that promised high returns. However, the company not only failed to fulfil its commitment but also didn't return the invested money to the investors, leaving them in the lurch, the federal agency said in a statement.

"Pranav Jewellers failed to return the amount to such investors and the firm (Pranav Jewellers) and other connected persons cheated the public by diverting public funds to shell entities/entry providers under the garb of purchase of bullion/gold ornaments," the ED statement read. 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 08:56 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App