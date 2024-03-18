Active Stocks
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dabangg 4 coming soon? Arbaaz Khan confirms next franchise with Salman Khan, denies meeting Atlee
Dabangg 4 coming soon? Arbaaz Khan confirms next franchise with Salman Khan, denies meeting Atlee

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan—who directed Dabangg 2’—said he is eager to kickstart work on ‘Dabangg 4’ and Salman Khan is also keen to appear again in Chulbul Pandey avatar in the fourth instalment of the beloved franchise

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan—who directed Dabangg 2'—has confirmed 'Dabangg 4'
Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan—who directed Dabangg 2’—has confirmed ‘Dabangg 4’

There is good news for Salman Khan’s fans who are eagerly waiting for the fourth instalment of his famous franchise- ‘Dabangg 4’. Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan—who directed Dabangg 2’—has confirmed ‘Dabangg 4’. The Dabangg 2 director said he is eager to kickstart work on ‘Dabangg 4’ and Salman Khan is also keen to appear again in Chulbul Pandey avatar in the fourth instalment of the beloved franchise.

In an interview with Mid-day, Arbaaz Khan rejected the latest buzz that he with Salman Khan has recently met with Atlee—the famous director of 'Jawan' (2023)—to discuss the next instalment of 'Dabangg’.

Clarifying his reported meeting with Atlee, the Dabangg 2 director said he has never crossed paths with the filmmaker in his life and urged the fans of Salman Khan not to believe rumours until he (Arbaaz Khan) himself confirms them about the movie.

"It's just a rumour that Salman, Atlee and I have met. I've never met Atlee in my life. I've never seen him, forget meeting him. Until you hear from the horse's mouth, you shouldn't believe [the rumours] too much," Mid-day quoted Arbaaz Khan as saying.

Arbaaz Khan added that Salman is also keen to do ‘Dabangg 4’ but the movie will go on floors 'when the time is right'.

The Dabangg 2 director further said both, he and Salman, are currently pre-occupied with their respective projects which is delaying the commencement of Dabangg 4. When asked about his return to direction for Dabangg 4, Arbaaz expressed uncertainty. The actor-producer said he would love to direct 'Dabangg 4', but nothing has been finalized yet.

Apart from Dabangg 4, Salman has other projects in the pipeline, including Tiger versus Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. The Dabangg actor has announced a new film in collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by AR Murugadoss. This high-octane drama is all set to hit the big screens during Eid 2025.

Published: 18 Mar 2024, 04:18 PM IST
