Dabangg 4 coming soon? Arbaaz Khan confirms next franchise with Salman Khan, denies meeting Atlee
There is good news for Salman Khan’s fans who are eagerly waiting for the fourth instalment of his famous franchise- ‘Dabangg 4’. Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan—who directed Dabangg 2’—has confirmed ‘Dabangg 4’. The Dabangg 2 director said he is eager to kickstart work on ‘Dabangg 4’ and Salman Khan is also keen to appear again in Chulbul Pandey avatar in the fourth instalment of the beloved franchise.