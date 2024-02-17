Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat, dies at 19

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, passed away at the age of 19 on Saturday. The cause of the actor's death is not known so far and her last rites will be performed at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per reports, Suhani Bhatnagar was admitted to a Delhi hospital and was fighting against a prolonged illness. The nature of the illness remains unknown at the moment.

A report by the news platform Navbharattimes, Suhani Bhatnagar suffered an accident in which her leg was fractured. The painkillers she took during the time of injury had severe side effects on her body and created multiple health complications for the actor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suhani Bhatnagar in Dangal Dangal tells the inspiring true story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who trained his daughters, Geeta Kumari Phogat and Babita Kumari Phogat, in wrestling against societal expectations and gender norms. Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of young Babita Kumari, depicting the early stages of the character's wrestling journey and struggles.

The film received widespread acclaim for its compelling narrative, performances, and the portrayal of the Phogat family's struggle against the patriarchal society. Suhani Bhatnagar's performance as the younger Babita was well-received, contributing to the success of the movie.

After her brilliant work in the 2016 film, Suhani Bhatnagar took some time off from the film industry as she wanted to focus on her studies. The actor planned to resume her career after completing her studies. She was active on social media platforms and shared regular updates on her life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the promotion of Dangal, Suhani Bhatnagar posted multiple pictures on Instagram with her co-actors including Aamir Khan and other crew members of the film. The actor participated in various media interactions during the promotions and was loved by the audience for her simplicity.

