Can TV serial characters turn viewers into shoppers?

With TV channel Dangal TV — owned by Enterr10 TV Network — and Flipkart coming together to create a content-to-commerce experience for the former’s Hindi drama Rimjhim, entertainment industry experts said there is an opportunity for the strategy to be extended beyond up-market, digital-first shows.
Audiences in the Hindi heartland, largely rural and semi-urban households watching free-to-air TV, are likely to be receptive to integrations, they said. Serial viewers form strong bonds with characters, so a product used by a character borrows that character’s credibility. Fashion, beauty, and home products also suit the format because they are visible on screen, aspirational, and affordable.