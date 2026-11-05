Can TV serial characters turn viewers into shoppers?

Lata Jha
4 min read5 Nov 2026, 12:21 PM IST
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Enterr10 TV Network-owned TV channel Dangal TV and Flipkart have come together to create a content-to-commerce experience for the former’s Hindi drama Rimjhim.
Summary
Dangal TV and Flipkart are testing content-to-commerce through Hindi drama Rimjhim, integrating products into storylines. Experts see potential among Hindi-heartland audiences, but say purchases depend on easy mobile checkout, compelling integration and reliable measurement.

With TV channel Dangal TV — owned by Enterr10 TV Network — and Flipkart coming together to create a content-to-commerce experience for the former’s Hindi drama Rimjhim, entertainment industry experts said there is an opportunity for the strategy to be extended beyond up-market, digital-first shows.

Audiences in the Hindi heartland, largely rural and semi-urban households watching free-to-air TV, are likely to be receptive to integrations, they said. Serial viewers form strong bonds with characters, so a product used by a character borrows that character’s credibility. Fashion, beauty, and home products also suit the format because they are visible on screen, aspirational, and affordable.

Placement works best when it is woven into the plot rather than bolted on. That said, acting on it is harder. The viewer must leave a lean-back screen, pick up a phone, search and check out. Strong awareness and consideration could translate into modest direct purchases. Many free-to-air homes have no return path, so only viewers on YouTube or connected screens can click.

Unlike players such as The Good Glamm Group, which have implemented the content-to-commerce strategy via creators and digital media publications, shows such as Rimjhim weave products into TV show plots.

“The way audiences consume broadcast entertainment on digital platforms like YouTube is evolving, and with that, the opportunity for brands to become a meaningful part of the content experience is changing. Our collaboration with Flipkart and Starcom for Rimjhim on Dangal TV is a powerful example of how storytelling can move beyond simple awareness to create an interactive journey between content, discovery, and commerce,” Manish Singhal, managing director, Enterr10 TV Network had said in a statement announcing the partnership.

This strategy will play out well in tier-II, III and IV towns, said Kartik Mehta, chief business officer and head of Asia at Channel Factory, a global technology and data platform. Categories such as fashion, beauty, and home decor will be ideal to experiment with. Beyond delivering mass reach, traditional TV can now drive clearly attributable sales conversions, he said. While shoppable TV was pioneered globally by platforms such as Roku, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock, India is catching up through recent partnerships such as Swiggy-JioStar and Dangal TV-Flipkart, Mehta added.

“This is a family-first, largely female audience in the Hindi heartland, for whom the daily serial is appointment viewing. The bond with a character built over months is exactly the trust influencer marketing tries to manufacture. In many ways, serial characters are India's longest-running influencers, and brands are only now realising it. Receptivity to the product will be high. Conversion will depend less on the story and more on price, cash-on-delivery, and easy returns,” said Amit Dhawan, co-founder at Crack'd, an influencer marketing and user generated content agency.

“Globally, broadcasters have experimented with on-screen QR codes, shoppable connected TV formats, and drama-led commerce in markets like China and Korea. The consistent lesson is that people discover on the big screen but buy on the small one. The TV sells the dream, the phone closes the deal. India is better placed than most markets because the phone, UPI and mobile shopping habits are already in the viewer's hand, so I expect this to scale faster here, largely through YouTube and connected TV,” Dhawan added.

Also Read | Beyond cricket: how other sports keep OTT audiences hooked

A third revenue stream?

To be sure, this strategy opens up a potential third revenue stream for broadcasters beyond advertising and subscriptions: monetizing consumer intent generated within the content itself. For brands, it shifts product placement from passive visibility to measurable performance, tracking how viewers move from on-screen exposure to active engagement and purchase. For broadcasters, that creates a new commercial proposition for both advertisers and commerce platforms.

“The opportunities are diversification and outcome-linked pricing at a time when linear advertising is under pressure. Commerce lets a broadcaster sell results, such as clicks and orders, rather than reach alone,” said Dr Sahil Singh Jasrotia, assistant professor of marketing, IMI Kolkata.

However, the biggest challenge will be integration, said, Jag Chima, co-founder at IPLIX Media, an influencer marketing and talent management agency. He said if every scene starts feeling like a storefront, audiences will switch off, so the product has to serve the story first.

“There are also questions around measurement, attribution, technology adoption and how revenue gets divided between the broadcaster, commerce platform, brand and other partners. I do expect more players to experiment with it, particularly where they have large, clearly defined audiences and strong commerce partners. But the real test will be whether the experience adds value to the viewer. If it does, content-to-commerce can become more than an advertising innovation; it can become another meaningful revenue stream for broadcast entertainment,” Chima added.

Also Read | Social media influencers have a new playground: Indian reality TV

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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