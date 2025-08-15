Dave & Buster’s targets India’s growing ₹4,500 cr indoor entertainment market, takes on Timezone, Smaaash
Gaurav Laghate 4 min read 15 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Summary
The US entertainment chain opened its second India outlet in Mumbai with the Malpani Group, after debuting in Bengaluru last December. Targeting 15 stores in 5-7 years, it will compete with Timezone and Smaaash in India’s indoor entertainment market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: US restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster’s opened its second India outlet in Mumbai, following its debut in Bengaluru in late 2024, and will launch in New Delhi next as the sector expands rapidly.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story