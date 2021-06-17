DD Sports to broadcast ICC World Test Championship along with Star

Harsha Joshi, an independent media consultant said the viewers of Star Sports are different from Doordarshan’s. Moreover, the quality of programming that Star puts up is far superior so the broadcaster will not lose viewership. “The advantage of this decision is that it will bring additional viewership from smaller towns where Doordarshan is still prevalent and viewers have not subscribed to satellite television. Since Star has already sold its ad inventory, it won't have a negative impact. In fact, if Doordarshan sells ads on the WTC Final telecast then it will have to share a percentage revenue with Star which holds the rights to the tournament," Joshi said.

