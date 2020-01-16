DDB Mudra Group appoints Preetham Venkky as 22feet Tribal Worldwide president

DDB Mudra Group on Thursday announced the appointment of Preetham Venkky as the president of its digital marketing agency 22feet Tribal Worldwide. Venkky, as he is popularly known, joins the group from digital agency KRDS in Singapore, where he was a director and partner.

Venkky is responsible for ensuring that 22feet Tribal’s talent is trained for the present-day demands and geared to apply technology to solve business challenges. His mandate will include scaling the company’s offerings by developing broad external partnerships, building out internal infrastructures and exploring new business opportunities.

“Being a serial entrepreneur who built his first angel-founded startup at the age of 19 and then scaled KRDS from a fledgling to working with majority of Fortune 50 companies in Singapore, is nothing short of phenomenal. This is where Venkky’s deep commitment to building creative culture and leveraging technology and data will drive business growth for our clients," said Aditya R Kanthy, managing director and chief executive officer, DDB Mudra Group.

Venkky has over 20 years of experience in some of the most digitally advanced markets in Asia, including Hong Kong and China. At KRDS, he built one of Singapore’s largest independent digital agencies from the scratch and handled brands such as Singapore Airlines, Singapore Tourism Board, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, HP and Facebook Inc, among others.

“It’s an honour to have the opportunity to work with a company I have admired and watched closely throughout my career," said Venkky. “22feet Tribal has incredible potential given its diverse, talented people, an enviable roster of brands, highly capable in-house technology team combined with DDB Mudra’s strategic prowess. I am looking forward to leading this dynamic team as we help create the company’s future," he added.

22feet Tribal is 250 people strong with clients such as Uber Technologies Inc, L’oreal, Hero Motocorp Ltd, Delmonte Foods Inc, Levis Strauss & Co and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-led Indigo airlines, among others. The agency recently hired senior advertising resource Debashish Ghosh as national creative director from Hotstar. Ghosh was the head of Hotstar’s XR Studio, which explores the future of storytelling and entertainment by merging content and emerging technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

Share Via

Topics DDB Mudra Group