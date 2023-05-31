Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds is facing script dilemma. Here's why

The ongoing Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike has now created a major roadblock for the much-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project, Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds. The movie has finally kicked off production – but due to the ongoing writers' strike, Reynolds can't improvise any lines while filming on set.

Deadpool 3 production hit by writers' strike

The WGA strike might have a significant influence on Deadpool 3 production. Ryan Reynolds has been playing the titular antihero Wade Wilson since 2016. He has a tendency to make improvisation especially when it comes to his anti-hero 'Deadpool' movies, but he is unable to improvise or vary from the script this time due to ongoing WGA strike.

Reynolds, who is considered a writer on the franchise, contributed to the original's script and has been credited as such on Deadpool 2. He is not permitted under the new strike rules to tweak the film in any way during its shoot.

Reynolds as a producer can make subtle changes in the script as WGA rules allow producers to go for "casual minor adjustments in dialogue or narration made prior to or during the period of principal photography." However, in solidarity with the strike, this time the association has requested that producers refrain from engaging in writerly practises.

Reynolds, who is a member of the writers guild, must follow WGA rules, else he can be expelled from the Guild itself.

Impact of strike on Deadpool 3 production

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024. The film is a sequel to the Deadpool and Deadpool 2 films from 20th Century Fox. It is the 37th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Interestingly, Reynolds' first portrayal of Deadpool in X-Men: Origins: Wolverine reportedly took shape during 2007 Writer's Strike was largely influenced by the actor's own improvisation owing to a lack of screenplay guidance.

Why are writers protesting?

The writers are demanding fair compensation, improved working conditions, creative rights, and a bigger portion of the revenues generated by their work.