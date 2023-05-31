Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds is facing script dilemma. Here's why

Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds is facing script dilemma. Here's why2 min read 31 May 2023, 02:56 AM IST
The ongoing WGA strike has created a major roadblock for the much-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe project, Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds. The actor can't improvise any lines while filming on set due to the ongoing strike
The ongoing Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike has now created a major roadblock for the much-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project, Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds. The movie has finally kicked off production – but due to the ongoing writers' strike, Reynolds can't improvise any lines while filming on set.
