Decoding digital media and OTT content regulations

The place to which the IP belongs is important because it determines where its ownership is presiding, said Vinita Krishnan, Partner, Khaitan & Co. So, when an employee is rolled in, there are employee contracts or third-party content and service providers. Who has control over the IP is has to be agreed upon. If this doesn’t happen, the cost of moving the IP from the service provider or employee to the company creates tax implications. The nature of the licensing arrangement has to be seen clearly as to whether it’s just licensing or whether there is a sale of a copyrighted article. This is more relevant for foreign entities in software businesses. For a foreign entity, a pain point is the taxation of profits. From an investor perspective, one challenge is the tax risk for digital media companies, because if valuation is not justifiable, the tax loss allows the tax officer to tax the excess valuation in the hands of the Indian entity.