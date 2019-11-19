Deepak Dhar to lead combined Banijay Endemol entity in India

NEW DELHI : Television veteran Deepak Dhar who partnered with Paris-based independent content creation company Banijay Group, to expand the latter’s operations to India and South East Asia last year, will now head the combined Banijay Endemol Shine operations in India, two people familiar with the development said. Banijay Group, the French production and distribution giant had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity of Endemol Shine Group globally last month.

Both Banijay and Endemol remained unavailable for comment.

To be sure, the acquisition will only fully be completed by the second quarter of 2020. Up until then, there will be no official combined entity working in India and the two companies will continue working on the projects they have greenlit independently.

“The Indian units of the two companies haven’t been told anything yet but independence will remain key in this case. They would want to see distinct entities because that gives them the confidence that each team will focus on its projects and there will be more to chew," the first person mentioned above said. He added that Banijay coming in as a complete shareholder will allow Banijay to invest in more research and development and intellectual properties.

“There will be more financial security and promise to grow the business in the long term," the person said.

Jehil Thakkar, partner at Deloitte India said one implication of the acquisition could be the freedom for Banijay, which is the largest production company internationally besides the Hollywood studios, to bring a lot more show formats seamlessly to India. “Endemol will have access to a large range of formats and story ideas and Indian content, on the other hand, will be able to be marketed easily overseas," Thakkar said.

The play, however, will continue to be divided equally between television and digital for both companies. While Endemol is currently working on a couple of versions of its hit reality show Big Brother across the south Asian subcontinent, it also has Fear Factor, Masterchef and an Indian version of its scripted Dutch show Penoza for Hotstar and Bombay Begums, a show on five generations of women, for Netflix.

Banijay, meanwhile, has greenlit an English language show with popular American host Bear Grylls to be made for the Indian and south Asian markets. It also has Tribhanga, a Netflix original film, to be produced in collaboration with Ajay Devgn, in the pipeline.