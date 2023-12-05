Deepfake menace: Govt warns of stern action, meets social media platforms

To tackle the deepfake issue, a review meeting between the government and the social media platforms was held on Tuesday, said a report by PTI citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the meeting, the platforms were told that there are criminal consequences to such user harms, mapped even under existing laws.

On November 24, Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar had met the representatives of social media companies. The firms were given seven days to act decisively on deepfakes.

They were also asked to align their terms of use as per the IT rules.

According to the report, some social media platforms have complied and those who are “slow" in doing so have been given additional time.

In Tuesday's meeting, the government has made it clear that it will continue with its "zero tolerance approach" on user harm, it added.

“No platform used to doing nothing about harm would like to be told that we are going to take a 'zero tolerance approach' to harm... Ones that are slower (to act), we have given them some more time but we have certainly not given them any feeling that we are going to relax the government's approach in making internet safe and trusted for all Indians," said the report quoting a source.

While many platforms have shown a clear understanding of what is the right thing to do and are adapting quickly, some platforms have shown lethargy, the report said citing the sources.

A final meeting to take stock of the issue will be held in seven days.

As per the IT rules and Act, social media platforms are required to tackle harm and also make sure that their users are well aware of what is illegal and what is not.

Under CRPC, a section allows prosecution for deepfakes under “forgery". Other forms of harm have equivalent provisions under the IPC too.

(With inputs from agencies)

