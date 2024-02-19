 Deepika Padukone stuns at 77th BAFTAs, presents Best Foreign Film Award | Watch Video | Mint
Deepika Padukone stuns at 77th BAFTAs, presents Best Foreign Film Award | Watch Video

 Livemint

At the 77th BAFTA Film Awards, Deepika Padukone presents Best Film not in English language to Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone Of Interest.'

File image of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone attending a promotional event for her upcoming movie 'Fighter' (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)Premium
File image of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone attending a promotional event for her upcoming movie 'Fighter' (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, a presenter at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards, presented actor Jonathan Glazer with the Best Film not in the English language award for 'The Zone Of Interest'.

Other contenders for the category included '20 Days in Mariupol,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'Past Lives,' and 'Society of the Snow.'

For her red carpet look, Padukone wore a golden and silver-hued shimmery saree adorned with sequins, dewy makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, a messy hair bun, and statement earrings, as per an ANI report.

Earlier, confirming her role as a presenter came when she shared the list of presenters on her Instagram story, Padukone had expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

This was not her first international awards outing. In the previous year's Academy Awards, Padukone showcased a live performance of "Naatu Naatu," the popular Telugu song from "RRR," which subsequently won the Best Original Song Oscar.

On the film front, Padukone recently starred in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan, receiving positive responses. Her next project is the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' with south actor Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, set to release on May 9, 2024.

In India, the awards are available for live streaming on Lionsgate Play.

The list of presenters at the ceremony included former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh of 'Bridgerton,' 'Wonka' Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant, and 'Emily in Paris's' Lily Collins.

The BAFTA is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings outstanding film, games, and television work to public attention. It supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.

The BAFTA was held on Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall, marking the venue's second consecutive year hosting the event, having previously been held at the Royal Albert Hall for several years.

Former "Doctor Who" star David Tennant hosted the BAFTA Film Awards.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 19 Feb 2024, 07:07 AM IST
