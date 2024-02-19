Deepika Padukone stuns at 77th BAFTAs, presents Best Foreign Film Award | Watch Video
At the 77th BAFTA Film Awards, Deepika Padukone presents Best Film not in English language to Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone Of Interest.'
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, a presenter at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards, presented actor Jonathan Glazer with the Best Film not in the English language award for 'The Zone Of Interest'.
(With inputs from ANI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!