Deepika Padukone stresses on importance of mental health at World Economic Forum

NEW DELHI : Actor Deepika Padukone who has long emphasized on the importance of mental health spoke about the issue at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The 34 year-old actor was awarded the Crystal Award at the event for her work on mental illness.

“Mental illness has presented us all with a very tough challenge. But my love hate relationship with the illness has taught me so much—to be patient, for one, that you are not alone, but most importantly, that there is hope," said Padukone who came out with her tryst with depression in 2015. She now runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation that spreads awareness on mental health.

On the work front, the actor saw the release of her film Chhapaak earlier this month that had made a little less than Rs. 30 crore at last count. The film is estimated to touch collections of Rs. 31 crore at the most by the end of this week. However, that would mean a share of only Rs. 15 crore for producers Padukone and Fox Star Studios.

The film based on the story of an acid-attack victim Laxmi Agarwal, has probably been unable to draw family audiences.

Padukone has also been in the news for her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University earlier this month to express her solidarity towards the students brutally attacked days before as part of the ongoing CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests. While some called her out for her courage and conviction, critics also pointed to the timing of the visit that coincided with her film’s release.

