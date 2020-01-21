Hilde Schwab (L), Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship presents Annual Crystal Award to actress Deepika Padukone, Founder, Live Love Laugh Foundation, India at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020, in Davos. (PTI)
Hilde Schwab (L), Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship presents Annual Crystal Award to actress Deepika Padukone, Founder, Live Love Laugh Foundation, India at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020, in Davos. (PTI)

Deepika Padukone stresses on importance of mental health at World Economic Forum

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2020, 10:09 PM IST Lata Jha

  • Deepika Padukone now runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation that spreads awareness on mental health
  • On the work front, the actor saw the release of her film Chhapaak earlier this month

NEW DELHI : Actor Deepika Padukone who has long emphasized on the importance of mental health spoke about the issue at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The 34 year-old actor was awarded the Crystal Award at the event for her work on mental illness.

“Mental illness has presented us all with a very tough challenge. But my love hate relationship with the illness has taught me so much—to be patient, for one, that you are not alone, but most importantly, that there is hope," said Padukone who came out with her tryst with depression in 2015. She now runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation that spreads awareness on mental health.

On the work front, the actor saw the release of her film Chhapaak earlier this month that had made a little less than Rs. 30 crore at last count. The film is estimated to touch collections of Rs. 31 crore at the most by the end of this week. However, that would mean a share of only Rs. 15 crore for producers Padukone and Fox Star Studios.

The film based on the story of an acid-attack victim Laxmi Agarwal, has probably been unable to draw family audiences.

Padukone has also been in the news for her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University earlier this month to express her solidarity towards the students brutally attacked days before as part of the ongoing CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests. While some called her out for her courage and conviction, critics also pointed to the timing of the visit that coincided with her film’s release.

RELATED STORIES
Deepika Padukone accepts the Crystal Award during the opening of the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos, (Reuters)

Deepika Padukone speaks on 'love-hate relationship with mental illness' at Davos

1 min read . 21 Jan 2020
A directive of the Supreme Court and guidelines issued by the health ministry mandates that the period of stay in these institutions should not exceed six months.ht

No improvement in state of mental health patients, despite legislation

3 min read . 17 Jan 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue