Delhi court's pre-release injunction for Jolly LLB 3 marks proactive step to curb film piracy
Summary
The Delhi high court's injunction for Jolly LLB 3 marks a shift in anti-piracy strategy, enabling swift blocking of infringing websites. This proactive approach aims to combat video piracy in India, estimated to cost the film industry ₹22,400 crore each year.
Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court issued a pre-release injunction to protect Hindi film Jolly LLB 3 from piracy, restraining 24 websites from making the comedy drama available without authorization.
