Delhi HC stays TDSAT ruling on broadcasters

NEW DELHI :The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed a 20 September order of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), which directed broadcasters, including Star India Pvt. Ltd , Sony Pictures Networks India Ltd, and Sun TV Network Ltd, to provide information to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on all the content of TV channels being made available on their own over the top platforms (OTT). A bench headed by Justice Yashwant Verma said: “Prima facie, the court finds itself unable to sustain the order of 20 September. The TDSAT order and the proceedings before TDSAT have been stayed till the next date of hearing."

