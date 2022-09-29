Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  Delhi HC stays TDSAT ruling on broadcasters

Delhi HC stays TDSAT ruling on broadcasters

The matter will be heard by on 3 March 2023.
1 min read . 29 Sep 2022Priyanka Gawande

  • The court also questioned the jurisdiction of Trai to regulate OTT firms

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed a 20 September order of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), which directed broadcasters, including Star India Pvt. Ltd , Sony Pictures Networks India Ltd, and Sun TV Network Ltd, to provide information to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on all the content of TV channels being made available on their own over the top platforms (OTT). A bench headed by Justice Yashwant Verma said: “Prima facie, the court finds itself unable to sustain the order of 20 September. The TDSAT order and the proceedings before TDSAT have been stayed till the next date of hearing."

NEW DELHI :The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed a 20 September order of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), which directed broadcasters, including Star India Pvt. Ltd , Sony Pictures Networks India Ltd, and Sun TV Network Ltd, to provide information to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on all the content of TV channels being made available on their own over the top platforms (OTT). A bench headed by Justice Yashwant Verma said: “Prima facie, the court finds itself unable to sustain the order of 20 September. The TDSAT order and the proceedings before TDSAT have been stayed till the next date of hearing."

The matter will be heard by on 3 March 2023. Meanwhile, a notice has been issue to Trai.

The matter will be heard by on 3 March 2023. Meanwhile, a notice has been issue to Trai.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Star owns Disney+Hotstar, Sony runs SonyLiv and Sun TV is the owner of SunNXT.

The court also questioned the jurisdiction of Trai to regulate OTT firms. In a circular on 25 November 2021 Trai had asked Star, Sony and Sun TV to provide detailed information on shared content of TV channels and OTT platforms.The broadcasters moved TDSAT challenging the jurisdiction of Trai, and questioned its power and authority to seek information in this regard.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The broadcasters submitted before the court that Trai’s stated position in earlier judicial proceedings is that it does not regulate OTT platforms. In fact, the appellate tribunal had provided an ad-interim protection to broadcasters against any coercive action by Trai.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.