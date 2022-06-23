Delhi Press stories now available in audio format on Audible

This will include stories in the crime, romance and relationships and family drama genres from magazines like Grihshobha, Sarita, Manohar Kahaniyan and Saras Salil.
Audible, the online audiobook service owned by Amazon, has tied up with magazine publishing house Delhi Press for stories from the latter’s magazines to be available in audio format exclusively on Audible, for free. This will include stories in the crime, romance and relationships and family drama genres from magazines like Grihshobha, Sarita, Manohar Kahaniyan and Saras Salil.
“Whether seeking a screen free entertainment alternative or content that’s perfect for multitasking, I hope our listeners enjoy listening to stories from these magazines. Crime, romance or family dramas – we have something for everyone in this catalogue," Shailesh Sawlani, vice-president and country general manager, Audible India, said in a statement.
“The short stories published by Delhi Press resonate with the myriad of emotions and everyday issues that readers live through in their daily lives, said Anant Nath, executive publisher of Delhi Press. “We are extremely pleased to partner with Audible to offer these stories in audio format to a wider audience," he added in a statement.
Audible offers listeners a catalogue of over 15,000 titles that is accessible as part of its Rs. 199 monthly subscription.
Free and paid podcasts and Audible originals include those narrated by actors such as Sanya Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta and others.
India is one of the fastest-growing audio markets globally, with an average engagement of two-and-a-half hours per day, the company has said.
The current slate includes Indian audiobooks like Dharmayoddha Kalki by Kevin Missal, The Karadi Tales, The Panchatantra and Autobiography of a Yogi (Hindi edition) by Paramahansa Yogananda. Audible Originals including Zen: A Way of Living written and voiced by Om Swami, The Last Girl to Fall in Love (English) written by Durjoy Datta; voiced by Prateik Babbar and Rasika Dugal and the second season of TVF’s (The Viral Fever) YouTube original Permanent Roommates: He Said She Said, voiced by actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh.