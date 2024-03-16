In the Instagram posts, the anonymous user travels to a new location in Delhi every day and hides the note

Treasure hunts have to be amongst the best memories of everyone's childhood. To relive that in real-life sounds almost unreal; but here it is, Delhi's very own Treasure Hunt on Instagram.

Fascinating thousands online, an anonymous Instagram user has stated hiding money in weird places around the national capital. Under the guise of 'Treasure Hunt Delhi', the user began planting ₹500 notes in the city from February 25 this year.

The account has garnered over 12.8K follower on the social media platform as every day a new user tumbles over a chance to win some extra cash.

A 25-year-old man is believed to be behind the account. In his posts, the anonymous user travels to a new location in Delhi every day and hides the note. Whoever finds it first, gets to keep it.

The only clue to the 'treasure' is the video on his Instagram handle, describing the location.

The user also requests those who find the treasure to upload a picture or video of the exact location of where they found it. He then reshares it on the account's stories as a proof. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Companies treat artists like labour' Talking to Moneycontrol, on condition of anonymity, the 'artist' behind the account claimed that he uses his own money for the daily hunts.

“I am an artist. I have worked on various video game titles. But as I was working in those big companies I realized that companies treat artists like labour. Artists work day and night but only get a fraction of what they deserve while the companies make millions from those projects," he said.

He has claimed to have started the account and the treasure hunt as means to help people. "I know it’s not a life changing amount. But it can help people in several ways." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 'artist' called his initiative a real-life competition that offers "something of value in return" as he successfully completed 25 treasure hunts.

A resident of Delhi, the user wished that the popularity of his account grows so that he can raise the prize amount. “Right now since I am doing this on my own, I've started small with ₹500. But as this page grows bigger, there will hopefully be brand promotions which will help me giveaway bigger prize pool."

