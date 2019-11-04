Dentsu India launches marketing solutions division Slingshot

New Delhi: Dentsu India, the advertising agency owned by Dentsu Aegis Network, on Monday announced the launch of a new marketing solutions division Slingshot. The division will provide specialised marketing and digital solutions in the areas of digital strategy, brand and media. It will also design and develop communications and advertising campaigns for clients across platforms. It will be led by Kunal Dubey and Lucky Saini as country heads who will be based out of Bengaluru and report to Dentsu India chief executive Simi Sabhaney.

In a career spanning over a decade each, Dubey and Saini bring extensive experience in brand strategy, media planning, digital media and marketing. Prior to launching Dentsu India Slingshot, both of them were working with e-commerce platform Flipkart for over four years. Dubey was previously director – marketing and head of media at Flipkart, while Saini was associate director, brand marketing.

At Flipkart, the duo have held various roles in the marketing team and have managed all its marketing efforts from leading marketing campaigns for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days to managing the e-commerce giant’s large-scale brand campaigns.

Saini, vice-president digital and marketing solutions, Dentsu India Slingshot said, “This new venture represents the changing face of agency model in India. Brand building in today’s era needs a ‘solutions’ mindset. The need of the hour is to provide holistic thinking and capabilities across media, research, technology and advertising. I am very excited to play a role in shaping the future of the advertising industry in India."

Apart from Flipkart, the duo have played an important role in building brands such as Flipkart, Ebay, McDonalds, Reliance, Ogilvy and Manipal Education.

Dubey, vice-president and head of business, Dentsu India Slingshot said, “We aim to be a specialist that identifies opportunities that fundamentally change the way consumers interact with brands and feel about them; and in the process, lead to higher efficiency and impact in brand building efforts and spends. Our team will comprise experts from various disciplines like design, creative storytelling, media planning, digital marketing, martech and brand management."