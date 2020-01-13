Dentsu’s WATConsult elevates Heeru Dingra as CEO

NEW DELHI : WAT Consult, the hybrid digital agency owned by Dentsu Aegis Network, on Monday announced that it has elevated Heeru Dingra as chief executive (CEO) of the agency, effective 1 February. Rajiv Dingra who has been heading the agency as the CEO shall move on to the role of chief mentor and advisor.

Heeru Dingra currently serves as chief human resources officer and chief financial officer. In her new role, she will have an expanded set of responsibilities, overlooking the entire executive duties of the agency. She will continue to report to Dentsu Aegis Network India chief executive Anand Bhadkamkar.

“Heeru has been an integral part of WATConsult's growth story. She has led the agency alongside Rajiv in the capacity of CFO and CHRO and has an intimate understanding of this business. She works very closely with the leadership team at the Agency and across DAN and is uniquely positioned to take on the role of CEO at WATConsult," said Bhadkamkar in a statement.

On her new role Dingra said, “Looking forward to work closely with our exceptional senior leadership team, along with Rajiv. Together, we will capture the next waves of growth for WATConsult by remaining laser-focused on serving our clients, delivering long term growth and value creation, and providing the best career experiences for our people."

Founded in 2007 as a social media agency, WAT Consult has developed into a digital agency offering services such as digital creative, digital media planning and buying, development of campaigns. It was acquired by Dentsu Aegis Network in 2015.

“After leading WATConsult for the last 13 years, it’s time I move on to a new phase in this journey," Rajiv Dingra said. “This new role would allow me to help guide the team in crafting an ambitious vision and would also allow the team at WATConsult to scale up in newer roles and achieve their own personal growth."