Desi Sports League by Okie Gaming to woo fans with online regional sports

Inspired by the government's push to promote games based on Indian culture and folk tales, manufacturing and consumer durables firm Okie Ventures' newly launched gaming arm Okie Gaming will focus on offering at least 30 local games originating from different Indian states such as Vallam Kali (boat racing of Kerala) and Dahi Handi (Maharashtra) every month. It will allow users to play local games online with their friends, colleagues and family, and win real money. Users can also play the league without involving money.