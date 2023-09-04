‘Deterrents in self-regulation of news channels inadequate’2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:53 PM IST
A recent SC observation on the need for stronger self-regulation of news broadcasting might encourage bodies like the NBDA to adopt robust codes of conduct, say legal experts
The apex court’s recent observation on the need for stronger self-regulation of news broadcasting has raised concerns about the adequacy of the ₹1 lakh penalty for potentially harmful coverage, said experts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message