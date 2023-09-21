Dev Anand's Juhu bungalow to be turned into 22-storey building: Report1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Dev Anand's iconic Juhu bungalow sold for ₹350-400 crore to a real estate company, to be replaced by a tower.
The iconic Juhu Bungalow of late Bollywood actor Dev Anand, where he spent a beautiful time with his family, has been sold for an estimated ₹350-400 crores to a real estate company, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message