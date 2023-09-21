Dev Anand's Juhu bungalow to be turned into 22-storey building: Report

The iconic Juhu Bungalow of late Bollywood actor Dev Anand, where he spent a beautiful time with his family, has been sold for an estimated ₹350-400 crores to a real estate company, according to a report published by Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dev Anand resided in this property with his Kalpana Kartik, children Suniel Anand and Devina Anand. Once, famous actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dimple Kapadia also resided in the neighboring apartments of the property, which is located in a prime residential area.

The deal has been finalized, and the paperwork is going on, the HT report said, adding that the bungalow will be replaced by a 22-floor tower.

Earlier, Dev Anand had told a media outlet that he built his Juhu house in 1950 when it was a small village with complete wilderness.

“I liked the area because I am a loner. But now Juhu has become very crowded. It's not the same beach any longer. In addition, my Iris Park residence also doesn't have a park anymore," he told media persons as quoted by HT.

Sources said that Dev Anand's Juhu residence is being sold out because there is no one to look after it as his son Suniel stays in the United States, and daughter Devina lives in Ooty with her mother Kalpana Kartik.

Additionally, Dev Anand's family had also sold some property in Maharashtra's Panvel for the same reason. His studio was also sold about 10 years ago and with this money, they bought three properties — one for each, his wife and two children, as per HT reports.