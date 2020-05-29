Devastated by covid-19 lockdown, radio industry sends out SOS

"These are extremely turbulent times for radio industry. Covid-19 has further aggravated the problems that radio industry has been facing since last year or so. What we seek from the government is not a cash bailout package but a lease of life for the industry in terms of waiver of annual fee for a year and relaxation in few of the terms of our operating agreement with the government. This gesture will help us revive the industry and we will be able to keep India informed and entertained like we always have," said Harshad Jain, chief executive - Radio & Entertainment business at HT Media Ltd., the owner of private FM brands Fever FM, Radio One and Radio Nasha.