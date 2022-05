Kangana Ranaut's film Dhaaakad is struggling to mint money at the box office. The action-packed film, which was released on May 20 has been able to earn around ₹3 crore so far. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Dhaakad only collected ₹4,420 on Day 8 at the box office as only 20 tickets got purchased in a day. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film Dhaakad is a spy thriller that also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

On the other hand, Kartik Aryan-Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released concurrently with Dhaakad, has become a huge hit. The Aneez Bazmee film opened to rave reviews and is likely to enter the ₹100 crore club soon.

According to trade experts, "Dhaakad" opened with ₹50 lakhs and collected around ₹2 crore by the first weekend. Whereas Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned ₹14.11 crore on Day1 at the box office and by the end of the first weekend, its collections soared to more than ₹55 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror-comedy. The sequel also stars Tabu in a significant role.

According to the trade critic, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" was released on approximately 3,200 screens and "Dhaakad" had debuted on 2,200 screens across the country.