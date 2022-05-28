Kangana Ranaut's film Dhaaakad is struggling to mint money at the box office. The action-packed film, which was released on May 20 has been able to earn around ₹3 crore so far. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Dhaakad only collected ₹4,420 on Day 8 at the box office as only 20 tickets got purchased in a day. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film Dhaakad is a spy thriller that also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}