Dhanush announces new film ‘Captain Miller’

Dhanush also appeared in action drama Karnan that had made Rs. 23 crore over its opening weekend when released last April, besides winning him the national award for best actor. He is committed to do another film with Karnan director Mari Selvaraj and was also seen in Atrangi Re, a Hindi film directed by Aanand L. Rai alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan that released on Disney+ Hotstar last December. He has been roped in for American action thriller The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, known for the Avengers franchise.