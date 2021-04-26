NEW DELHI: Actor Dhanush has announced a new film with director Mari Selvaraj after their previous outing Karnan set cash registers ringing earlier this month, making Rs23 crore over its opening weekend.

“Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre-production going on, shoot will commence next year," the actor tweeted on Friday.

To be sure, Tamil action drama Karnan had to contend with a challenging, though unsurprising, turn of events as the state government had revised theatre capacities to 50% on the eve of the film’s release. That, however, did not deter the team or audiences from flocking to theatres.

Directed by Selvaraj, Karnan stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli alongside Dhanush.

Born Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, Dhanush made his film debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 coming-of-age film directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. He gained further recognition for Polladhavan (2007) and Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. His role as a rooster fight jockey in Aadukalam (2010) won him a national award for best actor.

Other commercial successes along the way have include titles such as 3 (2012), Maryan (2013), Anegan (2015), Kodi (2016), Vadachennai (2018) and Asuran (2019). Vadachennai emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Tamil film of all time, while Asuran entered the Rs. 100 crore club within a month of its theatrical release besides winning the actor his second national award earlier this year.

Over the past decade, Dhanush has also starred in the action comedy film series Maari (2015) and Maari 2 (2018) and Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014) and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017).

He made his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Raanjhanaa (2013) alongside Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. Dhanush produces films through his production company, Wunderbar Films, and has made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi (2017).

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.