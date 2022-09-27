Dhanush’s bilingual ‘Vaathi’ to release on 2 December1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 10:34 AM IST
The bilingual film, titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu, has been directed by Venky Atluri and also features Samyuktha Menon.
Actor Dhanush’s bilingual film that is titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu, will release in cinemas on 2 December. It has been directed by Venky Atluri and also features Samyuktha Menon.