Actor Dhanush’s bilingual film that is titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu, will release in cinemas on 2 December. It has been directed by Venky Atluri and also features Samyuktha Menon.

Born Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, Dhanush made his film debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 coming-of-age film directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. He gained further recognition for Polladhavan (2007) and Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. His role as a rooster fight jockey in Aadukalam (2010) won him a national award for best actor.

Other commercial successes along the way have include titles such as 3 (2012), Maryan (2013), Anegan (2015), Kodi (2016), Vadachennai (2018) and Asuran (2019). Vadachennai emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Tamil film of all time, while Asuran entered the Rs. 100 crore club within a month of its theatrical release besides winning the actor his second national award.

Over the past decade, Dhanush has also starred in the action comedy film series Maari (2015) and Maari 2 (2018) and Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014) and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017).

He made his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama Raanjhanaa (2013) alongside Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. Dhanush produces films through his production company, Wunderbar Films, and has made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi (2017).

Last year, Dhanush starred in an action drama on caste struggle called Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj, that made Rs. 23 crore in its opening weekend despite being released right before the second covid-induced lockdown. He is slated to do a second film with Selvaraj. His other film Jagame Thandiram streamed on Netflix and was subtitled and dubbed in multiple Indian and other languages, including English, Spanish, French and Portuguese. His latest Hindi film, Atrangi Re co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.