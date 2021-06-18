NEW DELHI: Dhanush’s gangster film Jagame Thandiran is all set to premiere this Friday on Netflix in 17 languages including French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish (Castilian and Neutral), Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese in addition to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by S.Sashikanth and Ramachandra of YNOT Studios, along with Reliance Entertainment, stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan alongside Dhanush. It was initially supposed to release in theatres in May 2020 but was delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Video streaming platforms are fast recognising the diversity of India as a nation and the importance of reaching out to Indians in their own languages, besides to viewers across the globe.

Services, both local and foreign are upping their dubbing game for marquee content. While Amazon Prime Video got Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to dub for superhero series The Boys 2, Netflix had international originals like Extraction, A Suitable Boy, and The Jungle Book dubbed in Indian languages last year.

SonyLIV had also dubbed its popular original Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story into Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam while Disney+ Hotstar had brought out Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam versions of its web series Aarya earlier. Industry experts say the dubbing game is important to reach out to tier-two and tier-three towns that services have penetrated into during the covid-19 pandemic with even niche originals gaining mainstream popularity.

To be sure, small to medium-budget southern language films are fast lining up for direct-to-digital launches as the second covid wave keeps theatres shut for the time being. While titles like Malaysia to Amnesia (Tamil), Thank You Brother (Telugu) and Mohan Kumar Fans (Malayalam) have already started streaming, Nayanthara-starrer Netrikann and comedy Sumo are also in talks with platforms.

