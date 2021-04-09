Dhanush’s ‘Karnan’ hits screens despite restrictions, curbs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Makers of Tamil action drama Karnan were in for an unpleasant, though unsurprising, turn of events as the state government revised theatre capacities to 50% on the eve of the film's release. That, however, has not deterred the team, with the Dhanush-starrer hitting screens on 9 April, Friday, as scheduled.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan also stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli.

Born Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, Dhanush made his movie debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 coming-of-age film directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. He gained recognition for Polladhavan (2007) and Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. His role as a rooster fight jockey in Aadukalam (2010) won him a national award for best actor.

Other commercial successes have included titles such as 3 (2012), Maryan (2013), Anegan (2015), Kodi (2016), Vadachennai (2018) and Asuran (2019). Vadachennai emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Tamil film of all time, while Asuran entered the Rs100 crore club within a month of its theatrical release besides winning the actor his second national award.

Over the past decade, Dhanush has also starred in the action comedy film series Maari (2015) and Maari 2 (2018) and Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014) and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017).

In 2011, Dhanush's popular song "Why this Kolaveri Di" from the romantic psychological thriller 3 became the first Indian music video to cross 100 million views on YouTube. He made his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Raanjhanaa (2013) alongside Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. Dhanush produces films through his production company, Wunderbar Films, and has made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi (2017).