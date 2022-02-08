NEW DELHI: Dharma Productions may be beginning its 2022 slate with a direct-to-digital release Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, but theatrical releases will remain the cornerstone of the company’s business in the coming years, said CEO Apoorva Mehta. The Karan Johar-owned firm currently has seven films in various stages of production.

"Big spectacles and star-driven films will bring people back to cinemas in the coming months," Mehta said.

Dharma is working on films like Jug Jug Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani as well as Johar’s own directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Also on the floor is Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Govinda Naam Mera and the multilingual action film Liger that will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.

The much-awaited Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, a remake of Malayalam hit Driving License are also on the cards.

“Theatrical releases will continue to define our topline and that medium is not going to disappear even though our digital business will also grow quickly as we recognise that there has been a sharp uptick in people liking and accepting digital content," Mehta said in an interview to Mint.

The two platforms will co-exist, Mehta added, translating into the ability to make much more content for any production house. Some of it may not work for cinemas but can always find space on streaming services that allow for nuanced, long-form stories.

Dharma’s mystery thriller series The Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit will stream on Netflix on 25 February and the company is already shooting the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives for the same platform besides looking at projects with Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Calling films made for theatres their core business and ‘first love,’ Mehta emphasised that realisation of the apt medium for release can always come later. “It’s not a concern you start off with, it happens organically depending on the environment," Mehta said. Apart from projects whose cast and other details have been locked in, Dharma will be launching actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya in a film in the coming months. There are plans to launch some other new faces too, Mehta said.

To be sure, the premium, up-market brand may not always work to Dharma’s advantage in a post-covid world where audience tastes have evolved. “The primary target of most of these films is the urban, niche base in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru or Ahmedabad whereas cinemas need mass-market fare to survive right now," independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.

He feels that the pandemic has broken the barrier for southern films through streaming platforms. "The adoption of these films is so fast and natural that the general belief (among the public) is that the south is making much better films," Chauhan said.

Actors like Ranveer Singh are yet to find draw in small towns, he added. Besides, the urban, metro audiences at whom these films are targeted, have become choosy after covid and are not really visiting theatres, he said.

Mehta himself admitted that streaming platforms have turned the tyranny of appointment viewing on its head. “There is so much content, including international, available in multiple languages that the bar has been set really high and to stand out, you really have to be top of your game," he said.

A trade expert who declined to be named agreed that audiences have become smarter and more demanding in the past two years and companies like Dharma will have to dish out more than their staple fare.

“The challenge for a superhero film like Brahmastra is that the visual effects will immediately be compared to Hollywood titles," the person said. While Dharma has partnered with Viacom18 Studios on four of the above titles, the person added that Johar’s company is usually paid a production fee by studio partners that also fund their projects. But several films in the past have not turned in profits. “Studios come in for the premium brand but the tie-ups have not been fruitful," the person added.

