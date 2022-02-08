Dharma Productions readies big-ticket film slate for 2022

Calling films made for theatres their core business and ‘first love,’ Mehta emphasised that realisation of the apt medium for release can always come later. “It’s not a concern you start off with, it happens organically depending on the environment," Mehta said. Apart from projects whose cast and other details have been locked in, Dharma will be launching actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya in a film in the coming months. There are plans to launch some other new faces too, Mehta said.