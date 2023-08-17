Dharma Productions, Sikhya Entertainment announce new film ‘Kill’1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:42 PM IST
This May, the two companies announced a strategic content partnership to produce multiple projects across feature films and digital formats. The alliance builds on their previous collaboration on the 2013 film The Lunchbox, which was produced by Sikhya and presented by Dharma Productions.
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga-led Sikhya Entertainment have announced a new film titled Kill starring Lakshya that will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.
