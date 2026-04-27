‘Dhurandhar 2’ breaches the Rs. 1,000 crore box office mark and Bollywood believes there is room for more

Lata Jha
3 min read27 Apr 2026, 11:49 AM IST
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge has breached the Rs. 1,000 crore mark at the domestic box office.
Summary
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed Rs. 1,000 crore at the domestic box office, highlighting the potential for Indian films to reach Rs. 1,200-1,500 crore. However, challenges like limited screens and high ticket prices hinder growth in the theatrical market.

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossing the 1,000 crore mark at the domestic box office—becoming the first Hindi film to do so—industry watchers believe India’s theatrical potential could stretch to 1,200–1,500 crore for the right film.

But unlocking that ceiling is far from easy.

Films remain constrained by limited and uneven screen penetration across smaller towns, high ticket pricing that curbs footfalls, and intense competition that shortens exclusive theatrical runs. Add to that the shortage of consistently mass-appealing commercial entertainers, and record-breaking numbers become rare events rather than the norm.

Screen bottleneck

“The success of the Dhurandhar franchise clearly highlights the headroom in India’s theatrical market and demonstrates how scale-driven content can unlock exceptional outcomes,” said said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Day 27 final number bigger than most Hindi films’ Day 1 collection

The opportunity is significant, but structural challenges persist.

Screen penetration remains the biggest constraint. Expansion is slowed by high real estate costs and regulatory complexities—particularly in tier-two and tier-three markets where demand already exists. India’s screen density—around seven to eight screens per million—remains significantly below global benchmarks, underlining the growth potential.

Pricing paradox

While Dhurandhar 2 commanded an average ticket price (ATP) higher than most films, trade experts caution against viewing it as a template.

Affordability remains critical for sustained consumption. Footfalls have seen a steady decline in recent years, partly due to steep ticket prices and a proliferation of alternative entertainment options. Improving admissions, rather than pushing premium pricing, may be the more sustainable path.

Overall, many believe that with better screen access and the right content mix, 1,000 crore-plus domestic grossers can become more consistent, with room to scale further.

Also Read | Can Dhurandhar 2 turn the tide for PVR Inox shares?

“The success of Dhurandhar and before that, Pushpa 2, proves Rs. 1,200-1,500 crore is possible at the Indian box office. But it has to be the perfect storm where the film not only manages an undisputed run without competition for a significant period of time but ticket rates are also hiked in a way that it works at least in urban centres,” Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas said.

Infrastructure alone won’t solve the equation.

Improving theatrical infrastructure requires content that fully utilises its scale, film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi pointed out—films that speak across metros and smaller towns alike, a storytelling balance that is becoming harder to achieve.

Audience depth

Despite constraints around pricing and screens, sustained footfalls suggest strong underlying demand for compelling theatrical experiences.

“At a time when content consumption is increasingly fragmented, the theatrical experience continues to stand out as the most definitive and immersive way to engage with storytelling. Audiences today are more discerning than ever, but when a film delivers on scale, vision and craft, their response is unequivocal,” said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer – cinemas, BookMyShow.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2’s potential success may lift PVR Inox, but only for now

Dhurandhar 2 drove strong footfalls not just in metros such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Chennai, but also in emerging centres including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore, Vishakhapatnam and Chandigarh—underscoring nationwide appeal.

“These trends underscore a clear reality that cinema continues to be deeply valued, with theatres remaining central to how audiences choose to experience stories that are designed for scale, spectacle and shared moments,” Saksena added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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