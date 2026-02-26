Small-town cinemas see a boom from blockbusters, but can Bollywood deliver enough hits to sustain the momentum?

Experts, though, have often lamented the lack of stories that speak to tier-two and tier-three audiences, particularly families and older viewers. Recent hits have resonated only with metro audiences. Sports drama F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt, was a big draw in the bigger multiplexes last year, with its theatrical run bolstered by showcasing in premium formats such as Imax that took box office collections to ₹102.22 crore. However, this was not true of markets beyond these premium properties.