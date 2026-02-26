Two recent blockbusters—Dhurandhar and Border 2, which earned ₹894 crore and ₹354 crore at the box office, respectively—helped boost business for tier-two and tier-three town cinemas by at least 20 percent over last year. However, the big challenge for theatre owners in the smaller markets is whether Bollywood can supply mass-market movies that can sustain this momentum through the year. Hopes are pinned on Dhurandhar 2 and Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan.
Small-town cinemas see a boom from blockbusters, but can Bollywood deliver enough hits to sustain the momentum?
SummaryDhurandhar and Border 2 have revitalized box office performance in tier-two and tier-three towns. Yet challenges remain in consistently providing suitable content for smaller markets even as infrastructure improves.
