Diana Penty to be seen in new film with Amitabh Bachchan

Diana Penty to be seen in new film with Amitabh Bachchan1 min read 25 Apr 2023, 10:54 AM IST
The film will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, with whom he had earlier collaborated on Te3n, and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment.
Actor Diana Penty will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84, to be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, with whom he had earlier collaborated on Te3n. The film will be co-produced by Reliance Entertainment.
Penty made her acting debut with the romantic comedy film Cocktail (2012), a box office success, and later starred in the titular role in Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016), a sleeper hit. She went on to portray roles in Lucknow Central (2017), Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018), Shiddat (2021) and Malayalam film Salute (2022).
Bachchan was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and superhero flick Brahmastra: Part One--Shiva along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is currently wrapping up an untitled multilingual project starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and is also slated to be seen in a remake of Hollywood hit The Intern along with Padukone.
Bachchan has been hosting multiple seasons of iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television. The show relies on the stature of Bachchan in addition to its own appeal and is focused on delivering not only entertainment but knowledge and life lessons to build a long-term association with brands, senior company executives have said.
Last July, Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser named Bachchan as the most recognized celebrity in the country, ahead of names like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and other favourites who are younger than him.
For the year 2021, Bachchan jumped from the ninth rank the previous year to number six on the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Report with a brand of $ 54.2 million. The actor who was recently signed on to endorse Dabur India Ltd’s brand, the company’s flagship Dabur Red Paste, is the face of several other leading brands.